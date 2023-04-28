Jiah Khan suicide case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi leaves for CBI court hearing1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM IST
The CBI court in Mumbai is likely to announce verdict in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013, today.
Sooraj Pancholi, an actor accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan, was seen leaving his home on Friday morning to attend a court hearing at the CBI Court in Mumbai.
