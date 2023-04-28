Home / News / India /  Jiah Khan suicide case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi leaves for CBI court hearing
Back

Sooraj Pancholi, an actor accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan, was seen leaving his home on Friday morning to attend a court hearing at the CBI Court in Mumbai.

The CBI court in Mumbai is expected to deliver its verdict on Friday in the case of the death by suicide of actor Jiah Khan, who was found deceased in her suburban residence on June 3, 2013.

Sooraj Pancholi stands accused of aiding the suicide of Jiah Khan, with charges brought against him by the Mumbai Police under section 306 (abetment to suicide).

This was based on a letter that was seized on June 10, allegedly written by the deceased 25-year-old actor. Pancholi was subsequently arrested.

Sooraj Pancholi, the offspring of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was reportedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan. Following Jiah's death, her mother Rabia Khan made allegations of murder.

In October 2013, Rabia filed a petition with the Bombay High Court, requesting a CBI investigation into the matter, while also claiming that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout