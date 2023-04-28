Sooraj Pancholi, an actor accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan, was seen leaving his home on Friday morning to attend a court hearing at the CBI Court in Mumbai.

The CBI court in Mumbai is expected to deliver its verdict on Friday in the case of the death by suicide of actor Jiah Khan, who was found deceased in her suburban residence on June 3, 2013.

#WATCH | Actor Sooraj Pancholi leaves for CBI court in Mumbai for a verdict in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi is accused of abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan. pic.twitter.com/9jaVBxLRxV — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Sooraj Pancholi stands accused of aiding the suicide of Jiah Khan, with charges brought against him by the Mumbai Police under section 306 (abetment to suicide).

This was based on a letter that was seized on June 10, allegedly written by the deceased 25-year-old actor. Pancholi was subsequently arrested.

Sooraj Pancholi, the offspring of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was reportedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan. Following Jiah's death, her mother Rabia Khan made allegations of murder.

In October 2013, Rabia filed a petition with the Bombay High Court, requesting a CBI investigation into the matter, while also claiming that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.

(With inputs from agencies)