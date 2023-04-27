Jiah Khan's suicide, allegations against Sooraj Pancholi - All you need to know ahead of CBI court verdict2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:43 PM IST
A special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to announce on Friday its verdict in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her suburban home on June 2013.
A special CBI court is set to deliver its verdict on actor Jiah Khan's purported suicide case tomorrow. The development comes nearly a decade after her death, with special judge AS Sayyad hearing the final arguments and reserving his judgement on Thursday. Khan's boyfriend and fellow film star Sooraj Pancholi had been charged for abetment.
