A special CBI court is set to deliver its verdict on actor Jiah Khan's purported suicide case tomorrow. The development comes nearly a decade after her death, with special judge AS Sayyad hearing the final arguments and reserving his judgement on Thursday. Khan's boyfriend and fellow film star Sooraj Pancholi had been charged for abetment.

Khan - an American citizen - was found hanging in her Mumbai home in June 2013. A six-page letter purportedly written by Khan was found at the site and later became central to the accusations against Pancholi - the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. The CBI claimed that the note narrated her "intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture" at his hands which eventually prompted her to commit suicide.

Charges were framed against Pancholi in 2018 under Section 306 of the IPC. He currently remains out on bail.

In October 2013, Jiah's mother had moved the Bombay High Court and sought a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. The CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. The case eventually was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said it did not have the jurisdiction over the case as the CBI had probed it.

In September last year the Bombay HC had rejected a criminal writ petition filed by her mother Rabia Khan that had sought the formation of an SIT for the case. The High Court opined that the CBI had carried out a fair, impartial and thorough probe into the matter and said they had been inclined to “inclined to saddle the Petitioner with exemplary costs".

“The conduct of the petitioner has laid to unnecessarily prolonging the trial which was yet to be opened at the then time and that speedy justice being the constitutional right of both the accused and victim, this Court comprehensively dismissed the Criminal Writ Petition," the HC further held.

