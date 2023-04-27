ALSO READ: Bollywood actress Jiah Khan commits suicide

In October 2013, Jiah's mother had moved the Bombay High Court and sought a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. The CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. The case eventually was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said it did not have the jurisdiction over the case as the CBI had probed it.