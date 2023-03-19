Jibe at Rahul Gandhi? PM Modi says success of India's democracy hurting some people2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Hurt by success of India's democracy and institutions, some people are attacking it, said PM Modi.
In an apparent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that some people are hurt by India's democracy and its institutions, which is why they are assaulting it. Whatever India has accomplished so far is a result of the strength of its institutions and democracy, PM Modi added.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×