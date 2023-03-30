JICA offers ₹25,847 crore aid1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:34 AM IST
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project, which gets the biggest loan yet by JICA of ¥300 billion, or approximately ₹18,750 crore, the development finance agency said
New Delhi: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Wednesday signed four official development assistance loan agreements for infrastructure, climate change response and livelihood improvement projects in India, one of them being the single largest project in its history.
