JICA offers development assistance worth Rs25,847 crores to India2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:21 PM IST
One of the four projects is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, which gets the biggest loan yet by JICA of 300 billion Japanese yen, the development finance agency said
NEW DELHI : The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said on Wednesday it has signed four official development assistance loan agreements for infrastructure, climate change response and livelihood improvement projects in India, one of them being the single largest project in its history.
