JICA to help develop stations on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor stations will be developed by Indian experts with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve commuter accessibility and stimulate the local economy, the company announced on Wednesday.
In order to strengthen the capacities of the Maharashtra and Gujarat state governments, municipal corporations, urban development authorities, and National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, JICA, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Ministry of Railways have signed a Record of Discussions for the "Project for Station Area Development Along Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project."
JICA said in a statement, "This project is a technical cooperation project to plan development of surrounding areas around MAHSR stations in order to enhance accessibility and convenience of commuters and other stakeholders and to promote economic activities."
12 stations will be located at Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati as part of the 508 km long MAHSR project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Japanese experts will be sent to India as part of the joint project to help their Indian counterparts develop the transit function of stations and station area modalities.
It is designed to encourage the development of urban and transportation infrastructure, including the access road and station plaza, and is based on the idea of "transit-oriented development."
According to the statement, Japanese experts will support in particular the creation of station area development plans for four stations, Thane, Virar, Surat, and Sabarmati, which will serve as model stations. This support will also include the revision of macro- or higher-level urban plans.
Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India Office, said, “MAHSR project is a symbol of Japan-India collaboration, contributing to India's first high speed rail project by introducing Japanese technology."
He further added, "Under MAHSR project, Indian contractors will have a technology transfer opportunity from Japan not only for high speed rail construction and O&M aspect, but also for station area development based on Japanese experiences in its major cities."
Since 2017, JICA has supported the MAHSR project by offering ODA (official development assistance) loans totaling JPY 350 million (roughly ₹20,000 crore). By building a high-speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using Japan's Shinkansen technology (also known as the "Bullet Train"), the project aims to create a high-frequency mass transportation system, improving mobility in India and fostering regional economic growth.
