Jim Corbett Park may be renamed 'Ramganga National Park'

If the Jim Corbett park's name is changed, it will not be the first time. The park, which was named Hailey National Park at its inception in 1936, was renamed after hunter-turned-conservationist Jim Corbett two decades later. However, for some time in between it was also named Ramganga National Park as the Ramganga, a tributary of the Ganges, passes through it.

