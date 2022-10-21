Jindal Defence and Aerospace and Yantra India Ltd sign MoU to develop defence products

“We are entering into integrated next-generation security and defence solutions for the nation’s armed and paramilitary forces. For this, we are already in discussions with technology partners in India. We are gearing up to develop an artificially intelligent security system, first-of-its-kind in the Indian defence ecosystem. This would not only help our forces to build futuristic warfare capabilities but also help Indian MSMEs to expand their footprints in Indian defence ecosystem," said CP Agrawal, Head, Jindal Defence and Aerospace.