Mint Explainer: Why does Sebi want to join India’s first class action suit?
The markets regulator has asked the National Company Law Tribunal for permission to join a case in which minority shareholders are suing Jindal Poly Films and members of its promoter family for allegedly siphoning assets worth more than ₹2,500 crore. But why?
India’s markets regulator has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking permission to join India’s first corporate class action suit, in which minority shareholders are suing Jindal Poly Films and members of its promoter family for allegedly siphoning assets worth more than ₹2,500 crore. Mint has seen a copy of Sebi’s plea.