Mint Explainer: Why does Sebi want to join India’s first class action suit?

What has Sebi alleged?

Sebi noted that despite publicly stating that power investments were being reduced, Jindal Poly continued to fund the entities through 0% redeemable preference shares (RPS) of ₹690.27 crore, later written off over FY17 to FY19. Portions were written back in FY22 and ultimately sold for ₹105.56 crore at ₹1.492 per share, compared to a valuation of ₹10.02 per share just seven months earlier. Sebi also highlighted an additional ₹24.25 crore loss via another promoter-linked entity, Champak.