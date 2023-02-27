Jindal Stainless, CII join hands for corrosion management

New Delhi: To eradicate corrosion and create awareness about the effects of corrosion, Jindal Stainless on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of India Industry (CII) around CII’s National Mission on Corrosion Management.

“The primary focus of this MoU is training, capacity building, and skill development with support from government bodies and educational institutes; consulting and advisory, which will include technology gap assessment; projects and research with survey and analysis of infrastructure, and lastly stakeholder engagement to create awareness on the issue," said a media release.

Citing examples, Vijay Kumar Saraswat, chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and member of NITI Aayog said, “The cost of corrosion is prohibitive in all sectors. We need high fidelity models in estimating corrosion in real-time environments so that we can move from regressive to progressive ways of corrosion estimation."

Expressing her happiness over the mission of war on corrosion, Steel ministry additional secretary Ruchika Chaudhry Govil said, “I am so happy that we’ve come together to solve problems of deterioration caused by corrosion. The Ministry of Steel feels it’s imperative to be involved in this discussion against corrosion because when contamination and leakages happen, it is the image of steel that suffers."

Applauding this move, MD, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “Corrosion affects all walks of our life; from the safety of infrastructure and loss of capital investment to contamination of ingestible and pollution precipitation. As per estimates, every year, corrosion costs India about 4% of its GDP. The maintenance and replacement of assets affected by corrosion are major deterrents to the growth of our economy. Since its inception, Jindal Stainless has been working towards this cause in various capacities, from sensitizing our stakeholders, fabricators, and other industries, to enhancing awareness across various legs of the government and key decision-makers. This partnership with CII is a natural alliance towards our core objective."

U Kamachi Mudali Chairman, CII–Corrosion Management Committee, said, ‘’By applying corrosion-saving measures we can save corrosion-related losses, which in India amounts to ₹3 lakh crore.‘’

Jindal Stainless will provide financial aid towards the initiative. Through academic collaborations, both parties will develop capacity-building courses and propel corrosion-related R&D.