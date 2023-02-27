Jindal Stainless, CII join hands for corrosion management
The primary focus of this MoU is training, capacity building, and skill development with support from government bodies and educational institutes; consulting and advisory, which will include technology gap assessment; projects and research with survey and analysis of infrastructure, and lastly stakeholder engagement to create awareness on the issue
New Delhi: To eradicate corrosion and create awareness about the effects of corrosion, Jindal Stainless on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of India Industry (CII) around CII’s National Mission on Corrosion Management.
