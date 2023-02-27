Jindal Stainless, CII join hands for corrosion management

Applauding this move, MD, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “Corrosion affects all walks of our life; from the safety of infrastructure and loss of capital investment to contamination of ingestible and pollution precipitation. As per estimates, every year, corrosion costs India about 4% of its GDP. The maintenance and replacement of assets affected by corrosion are major deterrents to the growth of our economy. Since its inception, Jindal Stainless has been working towards this cause in various capacities, from sensitizing our stakeholders, fabricators, and other industries, to enhancing awareness across various legs of the government and key decision-makers. This partnership with CII is a natural alliance towards our core objective."