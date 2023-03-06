Jindal Stainless invests over ₹120 cr for rooftop solar plants at Jajpur, Hisar units1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The two rooftop solar plants will be generating about 795 million units of electricity and both projects are scheduled to be completed by March 2024
Jindal Stainless on Monday announced that it plans to install two rooftop solar plants of 21 megawatt peak (MWp) capacity and 6 MWp capacity at its Jajpur and Hisar units respectively at an investment of over ₹120 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×