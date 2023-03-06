Jindal Stainless invests over 120 cr for rooftop solar plants at Jajpur, Hisar units

“This is an important step towards achieving our Net Zero target. Solar rooftop plants are a great alternate source of energy in a tropical country like ours. Jindal Stainless is known across the globe for its product stewardship. Our aim is to make sure that our growth stems from finest sustainable practices that revolve around social upliftment, good governance, decarbonisation, waste management, and digitalization,“ said Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless.