Jindal Vijayanagar Airport hosts Alliance Air’s new flights to Hyd, Bengaluru

The Prime Minister’s UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme has proved to be a convenient travelling option for the people of India. After having realised the noble intentions behind this ambitious UDAN scheme, JSW Group’s Jindal Vijayanagar Airport was the first private airport in the country to accommodate flight operations during the launch of the UDAN initiative of the ministry of civil aviation and has handled over one lakh passengers in last three years.

