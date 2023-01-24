The banter between Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain during a recent episode of 'Shark Tank India 2' left all laughing hard. During the light-hearted conversation, when Jain claimed that he has made four companies, Mittal pulled his leg saying such claims are made by those people whom no one knows.

During a pitch for the show, entrepreneurs G.D. Prasad, Yashas Alur and Rahul Bajaj offered 1.5% equity in their start-up for an investment of ₹60 lakh. To this Mittal revealed that he is already an investor in the company and hence, he will leave the deal. The shark also revealed that he did not get the chance to meet the start-up owner before this particular tryst. "I am an investor in this company so it is unfortunate for them and the audience that now the No. 1 shark is leaving," he joked.

Pulling his leg, Jain said, "So, you don't meet people, you only invest in their companies."Jain also claimed that he owns four companies. To this, Mittal came back with a bang, saying, "Jinko koi nahi jaanta na usse chhati thok ke bolni padti hai maine char company banayi (Those whom no one knows have to speak thumping their chest that 'I have formed 4 companies')."

However, the issue was taken very lightly by both judges. In the end, the contestants accepted the deal offered by Peyush Bansal and Mittal.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).