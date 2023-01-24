During a pitch for the show, entrepreneurs G.D. Prasad, Yashas Alur and Rahul Bajaj offered 1.5% equity in their start-up for an investment of ₹60 lakh. To this Mittal revealed that he is already an investor in the company and hence, he will leave the deal. The shark also revealed that he did not get the chance to meet the start-up owner before this particular tryst. "I am an investor in this company so it is unfortunate for them and the audience that now the No. 1 shark is leaving," he joked.