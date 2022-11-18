Jio 5G now available across Delhi-NCR, says Reliance Industries

Jio 5G now available across Delhi-NCR, says Reliance Industries2 min read . 12:53 PM IST
- Jio to provide 5G services across entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations
Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced that Jio is now the only operator to provide 5G services across entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.
“Reliance Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, now covers major parts of this geography," RIL said in a release today.
Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services."
On Monday, Reliance Jio announced that by December of this year, the majority of Kolkata city will be covered by 5G service, and that the project will be finished by June 2023. The company also said that soon it will begin offering its 5G services in Siliguri, which will be the second city in the state after Kolkata, to receive the high-speed data services.
In August, Reliance Jio emerged as the top spender in India's 5G spectrum auction received a record ₹1.5 lakh crore of bids. Reliance Industries' telecom arm cornered nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a ₹88,078 crore bid.
In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services in India that promises to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. With speeds multiple times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity, 5G can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time.
Jio's rival Bharti Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. Airtel has also deployed Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to provide ultrafast 5G services. The telecom service provider stated in a release on Thursday that customers flying in and out of Pune can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal.
The 5G services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years -- Jio promises to do that by December 2023 and Bharti Airtel by March 2024.
