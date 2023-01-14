Jio 5G service launched in Chattisgarh's Raipur, Durg and Bhilai

The CM launched the service at an event held at his official residence to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti, it said. Baghel said the launch of 5G service is an important achievement for the state, empowering the people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services. Besides, the service will further give a boost to small businesses and create job opportunities for youth to create a new Chhattisgarh, he added.