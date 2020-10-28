Jio, Airtel, Apple, Netflix lead in customer experience: Kantar report

NEW DELHI: Jio, Airtel, Apple and video streaming platform Netflix have emerged winners in customer experience as per scores calculated by data, insights and consulting firm Kantar.

The scores have been calculated on the basis of current user experience and potential user perception of a brand across telecom, media and technology sector.

In the telecom and network provider space, both Jio and Airtel grabbed the top spot with 1.5x higher engagement levels with customers than those at the lower end of the index. These brands delivered on price benefits, connectivity and customer support which has led to the likelihood of their customers remaining loyal to them increasing by 1.5x. The chances of their customers recommending them also increased by 1.6x.

The Kantar CX+ study analyzed responses from over 6,000 customers across 13 cities in the country in early 2020 to find out key brands in the TMT sector that consumers are most satisfied. As consumers become dependent on telecom and digital service providers during the pandemic for their daily activities and livelihood brands have to provide high quality service to acquire and retain them.

Apple toppled Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to become the top technology brand which Indian consumers are most satisfied with. OnePlus and Samsung occupy the third position when it comes to customer experience. Apple has 1.8x higher engagement levels than those at the lower end of the index. Customers are more likely to recommend the brand to others. Interestingly for this category, experience in branded stores at the time of purchase, delivery of brand promise and being customer centric are more important drivers of customer experience than functional aspects relating to the product themselves.

Tata Sky topped the list in the satellite service provider category.

Meanwhile, in the digital streaming services segment, over‐the‐top (OTT) video streaming platform Netflix emerged as the winner scoring 1.8x higher engagement levels with the customers. Amazon Prime occupied the second spot. None of the audio streaming services (Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music) could make it to the top position in the list owing to low differentiation and positioning in the India market.

The report stated that even for a new category like streaming platforms, basic attributes emerge as top drivers of customers experience, including ease of getting in touch with the company, value for money, customer centricity and download/buffering speed.

Soumya Mohanty, chief client officer, South Asia, insights division, Kantar, said that in the current scenario, with tech convergence and emerging global media giants, the world will see vigorous competition in the TMT sector.

"As network services providers, handheld device brands and streaming media providers, all will leverage customer data to build personalised journeys, CX and owning the relationship with the end user will become increasingly important. As people depend on digital services during pandemic more customer support issues will crop up which needs to be effectively dealt with to maintain brand loyalty," she added.

The streaming landscape has witnessed immense fragmentation with new video platforms being launched, therefore Netflix and Amazon Prime have to up their game to retain users, Mohanty said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via