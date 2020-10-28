Jio, Airtel, Apple, Netflix lead in customer experience: Kantar report

Apple toppled Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to become the top technology brand which Indian consumers are most satisfied with. OnePlus and Samsung occupy the third position when it comes to customer experience. Apple has 1.8x higher engagement levels than those at the lower end of the index. Customers are more likely to recommend the brand to others. Interestingly for this category, experience in branded stores at the time of purchase, delivery of brand promise and being customer centric are more important drivers of customer experience than functional aspects relating to the product themselves.