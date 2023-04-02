The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 started with expected fanfare. However, Jio Cinema has faced criticism for its inability to stream the matches without interruptions. Social media users have been complaining for two consecutive days that the English commentary loses its audio feed.

Twitter users have expressed disappointment with their experience of watching IPL 2023 on Jio Cinema. One user expressed frustration at the lack of 4k streaming on a 1080p mobile display, adding that they experienced buffering issues, sound problems, screening problems, brightness problems, and pixelated streams, calling it a "very bad streaming" experience. They also requested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bring back Disney+ Hotstar.

Bina TV ke Star Sports pe match dekhne ke liye kya krna hoga. Plz tell somebody. I can't bear #JioCinema anymore 🤧 pic.twitter.com/FBa69057ZD — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) April 1, 2023

Another user expressed concern that BCCI might face a loss this year because Jio Cinema is not working and people won't be able to watch ads. They also said that they faced different errors each time they tried to watch.

One user requested an alternate option to watch IPL because Jio Cinema would buffer till the 70th match while another user reported facing the "something went wrong" problem every time.

A user expressed frustration at paying almost Rs.1,800 a month and receiving poor streaming quality every night, asking why Jio would take up viewership load if they cannot handle it.

My wifi speed is 150 mbps and jio cinema still struggling on it .. after every 2-3 minutes its get buffering #IPL #JioCinema #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/7F1wXP9tJi — Panga Edits (@pangaedits) March 31, 2023

One user noted that Jio Cinema promotes 4k quality, but there is no 4k option for their LED TV, which is 4k supported, and questioned why Jio would promote 4k quality if they cannot provide it.

Is this also a new IPL rule that you have to click refresh on #JioCinema after every 15 seconds? #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/I6c1qZQKdb — ansHU MOR (@anshuMor) March 31, 2023

Another user complained about poor audio quality, stating that the sound was low, audio broke in between, and there was no sound for a while, and requested that the issue be addressed.

@JioCinema I have 100 mbps broadband internet connection and my TV screen is getting frozen again n again. Plz don’t ruin IPL. We are ready to pay subscription fee if you want. Do something .hotstar was much better.#JioCinema #ipl #hotstar pic.twitter.com/Kt3lQBfITD — Sharad Gupta (@sharad226979) March 31, 2023

They also noted that Jiocinema was not responsive at times, and that the HD quality was not really HD.

#IPLonJioCinema#JioCinema match is not even started and jio cinema not working pic.twitter.com/4Yv7cgt2qJ — PARTH MYANGAR (@ParthMyangar) March 31, 2023

Jio Cinema also faced backlash for its poor live-streaming experience during the FIFA 2022. Netizens expressed frustration over constant buffering and audio issues, leading some to suggest the streaming rights be given to other providers. JioCinema acknowledged the issue and recommended upgrading the app to improve the viewing experience while promising to work towards better fan experience.