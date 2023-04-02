Jio Cinema faces criticism over ‘poor’ streaming quality of IPL matches2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Jio Cinema faced a similar backlash while broadcasting FIFA 2022 matches.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 started with expected fanfare. However, Jio Cinema has faced criticism for its inability to stream the matches without interruptions. Social media users have been complaining for two consecutive days that the English commentary loses its audio feed.
