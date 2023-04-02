Jio Cinema faces criticism over ‘poor’ streaming quality of IPL matches

Twitter users have expressed disappointment with their experience of watching IPL 2023 on Jio Cinema. One user expressed frustration at the lack of 4k streaming on a 1080p mobile display, adding that they experienced buffering issues, sound problems, screening problems, brightness problems, and pixelated streams, calling it a "very bad streaming" experience. They also requested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bring back Disney+ Hotstar.