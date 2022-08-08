Jio completes 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 Indian cities: Report

Jio completes 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 Indian cities: Report2 min read . 05:41 PM IST
- Telecom player Jio has completed 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 cities and reportedly conducted field trials of its home-grown 5G telecom gears
The Reliance Industries said Indian Telecom player Jio has completed 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 cities and conducted field trials of its home-grown 5G telecom gears, in a report released on August 6. The Reliance Industries said in its annual report that Jio took major steps during 2021-22 in getting ready for 5G with its 100% indigenous technology.
In the report, RIL stated that the company was the biggest bidder in the recently-concluded 5G spectrum auction, just as India's biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum that concluded on August 1, received a record ₹1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold. "Jio's 5G coverage planning has been completed in top 1,000 cities based on targeted customer consumption and revenue potential using heat maps, 3D maps and ray tracing technology," the Reliance Industries annual report said.
“Jio’s 5G stack is 100% homegrown and a comprehensive 5G solution that is fully cloud native, software defined and digitally managed. This 5G stack encompasses radio and core network, software architecture and hardware equipment, including outdoor small cells," as per the company release.
Reliance Jio was the top bidder, offering a cumulative bid of ₹88,078 crore for 24,740 MHz of airwaves across five bands capable of offering speeds about 10 times faster than 4G, lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time, according to news agency PTI report. The report stated that it has acquired the coveted 700 MHz spectrum, which can provide 6-10 kilometres of signal range with one tower, and forms a good base for offering fifth generation (5G) services in all 22 circles or zones in the country.
Additionally, the release informed that Jio has joined hands with University of Oulu in Finland, the leader of the world's first major 6G research programme, to accelerate research and standardisation in 6G. The company has done active trials of 5G use cases ranging from augmented reality, virtual reality, low-latency cloud gaming, network slicing and multi-tenancy for video delivery, TV streaming, connected hospitals and industrial applications.
(With inputs from PTI)
