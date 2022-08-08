Jio completes 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 Indian cities: Report

Reliance Jio was the top bidder, offering a cumulative bid of ₹88,078 crore for 24,740 MHz of airwaves across five bands capable of offering speeds about 10 times faster than 4G, lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time, according to news agency PTI report. The report stated that it has acquired the coveted 700 MHz spectrum, which can provide 6-10 kilometres of signal range with one tower, and forms a good base for offering fifth generation (5G) services in all 22 circles or zones in the country.