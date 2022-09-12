Jio gets LoI for satellite communication services from DoT: Report

Mukesh Ambani's firm on 14 February, 2022, had announced a joint venture to provide satellite-based broadband services across India, joining the race with billionaires Elon Musk's SpaceX and Sunil Mittal's OneWeb to offer reliable, high-speed internet everywhere.
Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Infocomm's satellite unit has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Telecom Department for satellite communication services, PTI quoted sources as saying. It was issued on 12 September.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has granted Letter of Intent for global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services to the company, the report added.
After the LoI, the firm can can set up and operate the GMPCS services in the licensed service areas. The licences are for a period of 20 years and the offering under GMPCS include voice and data services via satellite.
These mobile satellite networks can operate with low-earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO) and Geosynchronous (GEO) satellites.
Mukesh Ambani's firm on 14 February, 2022, had announced a joint venture to provide satellite-based broadband services across India, joining the race with billionaires Elon Musk's SpaceX and Sunil Mittal's OneWeb to offer reliable, high-speed internet everywhere.
Also, Jio Platforms had announced a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES to provide the satellite-based broadband services in India.