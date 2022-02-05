Jio network: Reliance responds to user complaints on service outage in Mumbai

Jio network: Reliance responds to user complaints on service outage in Mumbai1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
- Jio users have been facing service outage for over an hour in Mumbai
Reliance Jio users may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on their mobile connection, the company said while responding to a number of customers complaining of network on Twitter.
Facing the network issue from almost 3 hours unable to make calls at all.
One user by the name of Gajanand Sontakke said facing the network issue from almost three hours unable to make calls at all Pune and Wagholi area.
Another user, Nithin Markwyn Dsouza, said some serious issue with Jio Network in Bandra, connection down since two hours. "All Jio connections calls , msgs and internet not working," he wrote.
Responding to this, Jio writes: "Hi Nithin! We realize how inconvenient it can be. You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest."
Kaship Shah said no Jio service for two hours.
Kunal Shah wrote: “Reliance Jio your network is gone in mumbai. Facing issue since 2 hrs." To this, Jio said service problem is temporary and “our team is working to resolve this at the earliest".
Siddharth Gandhi said today Jio's Mumbai network completely down. “Pls arrange to provide network. Causing great inconvenience," he said.
