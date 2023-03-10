Jio partners with EESL to provide 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:21 PM IST
EESL is a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, which was set up by the government to facilitate energy efficiency projects
JioThings Smart Utility Platform, a IoT solution of JioThings on Friday said that it has partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), to deploy 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar.
