JioThings Smart Utility Platform, a IoT solution of JioThings on Friday said that it has partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), to deploy 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar.

It will be done along with French electric utility firm EDF.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, which was set up by the government to facilitate energy efficiency projects and to work as Energy Service Company.

JioThings Smart Utility Platform is a NB-IoT enabled future-ready solution from Jio Platforms and is backed by 4G / LTE technology, that aims to drive the digital transformation of the power utilities sector and help achieve Ministry of Power & Government of India’s aim of installing 250 million smart meters.

"JioThings Smart Electricity Metering solution offers a comprehensive suite of highly scalable, smart and secure solutions through a combination of IoT platform, hardware, nationwide connectivity, installation and after sales services," said Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited.

"We believe that the smart utility platform will bring transformational benefits of latest smart technologies to the power sector. By empowering enterprises with cutting-edge, plug and play, smart solutions, we aim to accelerate the adoption of smart IoT solutions by enterprises and enable their digital transformation," he added.

"Smart Metering is the pivot around which India’s next chapter of energy security reliability and consumer-driven market will be written. We at EESL are committed to implementing innovative solutions to enable India in reaching its energy efficiency goals," said Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, EESL