Jio planning for 5G coverage of entire Kolkata city by June 2023

On Monday, Reliance Jio announced that by December of this year, the majority of Kolkata city will be covered by 5G service, and that the project will be finished by June 2023. The company also said that soon it will begin offering its 5G services in Siliguri, which will be the second city in the state after Kolkata, to receive the high-speed data services.
A senior Reliance Jio official stated that the company plans to roll out 5G in Siliguri as part of its nationwide rollout of service by December 2023.
The introduction of Airtel's 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri was previously announced. Jio has begun offering its services in a few cities and is gradually expanding its coverage.
"In the Bengal region, we will soon launch 5G in Siliguri. In Kolkata, the coverage is currently being ramped up on a daily basis. Major parts of the city will be covered within December and it will be completed by June '23," the official said.
Several government officials from various departments, including state IT secretary Rajeev Kumar, visited the experience centre where Jio on Monday displayed its goods and services. They desired to comprehend the capabilities of the cutting-edge 5G technology and how it might be implemented in various public services. "We have showcased solutions in agriculture, education, smart offices and enhanced possibilities in mobile broadband," he said.
According to officials, 5G technology can transform healthcare into smart solutions like tele-radiology, connected ambulances, and clinics in bags, allowing for the delivery of high-quality care to rural and remote areas.
