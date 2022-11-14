Jio planning for 5G coverage of entire Kolkata city by June 2023

On Monday, Reliance Jio announced that by December of this year, the majority of Kolkata city will be covered by 5G service, and that the project will be finished by June 2023. The company also said that soon it will begin offering its 5G services in Siliguri, which will be the second city in the state after Kolkata, to receive the high-speed data services.

