Jio services were temporarily down in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday: Report1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Outage Detecting website Downdetector reported around 1,500 instances of users facing issues in accessing in the internet via Jio network on Sunday.
Jio users reportedly faced temporary outages across the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, with many users taking to Twitter to share their grievances. Outage tracking website Downdetector recorded close to 1,500 cases of instances of issues with Jio's network.
