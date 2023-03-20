Jio users reportedly faced temporary outages across the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, with many users taking to Twitter to share their grievances. Outage tracking website Downdetector recorded close to 1,500 cases of instances of issues with Jio's network.

According to Downdetector, the most reported problems by users were No Signal, Mobile Internet and Total Blackout. While 63 percent of users reported no signal on their phone, 21 percent of users reported problems with their mobile network and 16 percent of users reported total blackout.

Downdetector reports peaked at around 10:30 pm on Sunday, which means that the maximum number of users faced problems accessing the Jio network around that time.

Many users took to Twitter to share the problems faced by them in accessing Jio's network with the hashtag JioDown.

Some users shared screenshots of their mobile devices showing ‘No service’ in the place of a second sim and asked the Jio customer care if Jio services were not working in the Delhi-NCR area.

Many users even reported problems in connecting with the Jio customer care team.

Jio sim suddenly being shown as INVALID! What’s going on @JioCare

Your customer service doesn’t respond too! #jiodown #jio — Vaibhav sabharwal (@vaibhsabh) March 19, 2023

Users tagged Jio Care on Twitter while sharing problems faced by them in accessing the Jio network.