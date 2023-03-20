Jio services were temporarily down in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday: Report

Jio services were temporarily down in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday: Report1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
Outage Detecting website Downdetector reported around 1,500 instances of users facing issues in accessing in the internet via Jio network on Sunday.
Outage Detecting website Downdetector reported around 1,500 instances of users facing issues in accessing in the internet via Jio network on Sunday.
Jio users reportedly faced temporary outages across the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, with many users taking to Twitter to share their grievances. Outage tracking website Downdetector recorded close to 1,500 cases of instances of issues with Jio's network.
Jio users reportedly faced temporary outages across the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, with many users taking to Twitter to share their grievances. Outage tracking website Downdetector recorded close to 1,500 cases of instances of issues with Jio's network.
According to Downdetector, the most reported problems by users were No Signal, Mobile Internet and Total Blackout. While 63 percent of users reported no signal on their phone, 21 percent of users reported problems with their mobile network and 16 percent of users reported total blackout.
According to Downdetector, the most reported problems by users were No Signal, Mobile Internet and Total Blackout. While 63 percent of users reported no signal on their phone, 21 percent of users reported problems with their mobile network and 16 percent of users reported total blackout.
Downdetector reports peaked at around 10:30 pm on Sunday, which means that the maximum number of users faced problems accessing the Jio network around that time.
Downdetector reports peaked at around 10:30 pm on Sunday, which means that the maximum number of users faced problems accessing the Jio network around that time.
Many users took to Twitter to share the problems faced by them in accessing Jio's network with the hashtag JioDown.
Many users took to Twitter to share the problems faced by them in accessing Jio's network with the hashtag JioDown.
Some users shared screenshots of their mobile devices showing ‘No service’ in the place of a second sim and asked the Jio customer care if Jio services were not working in the Delhi-NCR area.
Some users shared screenshots of their mobile devices showing ‘No service’ in the place of a second sim and asked the Jio customer care if Jio services were not working in the Delhi-NCR area.
Many users even reported problems in connecting with the Jio customer care team.
Many users even reported problems in connecting with the Jio customer care team.
Users tagged Jio Care on Twitter while sharing problems faced by them in accessing the Jio network.
Users tagged Jio Care on Twitter while sharing problems faced by them in accessing the Jio network.