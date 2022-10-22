Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi goes live today

Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi goes live today1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
- Reliance Jio has today started JioTrue5G powered Wi-Fi services in the temple town of Nathdwara, in Rajasthan
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) on Saturday announced that it is introducing 5G-powered Wi-Fi services in high-footfall areas such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, etc.
Jio has today started JioTrue5G powered Wi-Fi services in the temple town of Nathdwara, Rajsamand in Rajasthan on 22 October.
Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani launched Jio 5G services in Nathdwara.
"With blessings of Shrinathji, with Jio True 5G service, 5G power WiFi services are beginning in Nathdwara today. 5G is for everyone. So, it's our effort that 5G services begin in every corner of India & Jio Tru 5G service begin at the earliest," Ambani said. Ambani added that the Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has been extended to Chennai and Nathdwara, Rajasthan.
This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.
While Jio users will get this service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period, non-Jio customers will also be able to try this service.
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 28.1% increase in quarterly profit.
Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at ₹4,518 crore.
Its net profit stood at ₹3528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing.
The revenue from operations jumped 20.2% to ₹22,521 crore for the just-ended quarter, from ₹18,735 crore in the year-ago period.
Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker as equipment provider in the 5G push. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal.
5G data speeds in India are expected to be about 10 times faster than those of 4G, with the network seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.
Reliance snapped up airwaves worth $11 billion in a $19 billion 5G spectrum auction in August and had launched 5G services in select cities. It is also working with Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone.
