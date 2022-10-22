Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi goes live today

"With blessings of Shrinathji, with Jio True 5G service, 5G power WiFi services are beginning in Nathdwara today. 5G is for everyone. So, it's our effort that 5G services begin in every corner of India & Jio Tru 5G service begin at the earliest," Ambani said. Ambani added that the Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has been extended to Chennai and Nathdwara, Rajasthan.