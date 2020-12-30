Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jio writes to Punjab CM, DGP over incidents of 'vandalism' at network sites
Farmers burn posters of the Reliance Jio telecommunications company

Jio writes to Punjab CM, DGP over incidents of 'vandalism' at network sites

2 min read . 06:27 PM IST ANI

  • The letter alleges that police personnel at the local level are not taking action against vandalism
  • Almost 1,500 plus sites have already been damaged and vandalised till yesterday and more incidents are being reported across Punjab

Reliance Jio Infocomm has written to Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) seeking their intervention into "incidents of sabotage and vandalism at Jio Network sites" in the state by unknown persons.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has written to Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) seeking their intervention into "incidents of sabotage and vandalism at Jio Network sites" in the state by unknown persons.

The letter alleges that police personnel at the local level are not taking action or filing FIRs against vandalism and that is why such incidents are not stopping. Jio has requested the DGP to take action.

"With due respect, we would like to bring to your kind notice that in your esteemed State of Punjab, the telecom infrastructure and digital services of Reliance Jio are being sabotaged and vandalized for the past few weeks by inciting violence and our employees are not being allowed to work to provide the uninterrupted telecom services, which is an essential service for the people of Punjab," Reliance Jio Infocomm stated in its letter to the chief minister.

A malicious campaign was going on since last week of September against Reliance Jio, which has got escalated to the acts of sabotage and vandalism in the last few weeks, the letter further read.

"We have brought it to the notice of Chief Secretary, DGP Punjab and CEO-PBIP on 28.10.2020 itself by submitting representation but unfortunately the situation on the ground has only got worsened. Copies of the representation are enclosed for your ready reference," said Reliance Jio Infocomm.

"Even during the Curfew and Lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, under your able leadership, Team Jio Punjab ensured near 100 per cent network availability to the people of Punjab," the company added.

Almost 1,500 plus sites have already been damaged and vandalised till yesterday and more incidents are being reported across Punjab. The estimated cost of damage is already to the tune of hundreds of crores, according to Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed police to take action against those who were vandalising mobile towers in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

