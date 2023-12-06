Jio-backed Haptik launches generative-AI platform for building chatbots
Aakrit Vaish, chief executive of Haptik, said entities already piloting the platform include Upstox, Starbucks, Tira, and the Indian School of Business.
Artificial intelligence startup Haptik, a part of Reliance Jio Infocomm, on Wednesday launched a dedicated generative-AI platform for clients to build virtual assistants and back-end information support. Called ‘Contakt’, the platform is already seeing a number of pilot deployments, which the company said would grow over time.