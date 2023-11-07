JioCinema adopts mid-size web shows to add volumes
NEW DELHI : JioCinema, owned by Reliance Industries, is adopting a measured approach to its web original strategy by focusing on mid-sized web shows, with estimated annual budget of about ₹1,000 crore, excluding sports. This budget is roughly half the size of leading competitors like Netflix as the platform’s current strategy on web originals is driven by volume primarily to sustain audience interest post-IPL.