JioCinema is one of the popular streaming platforms in the country. The OTT platform was the official streaming platform for FIFA World Cup 2022 and is streaming Tata IPL 2023. It is currently offered as a free service to the users.

As per latest online reports, JioCinema may soon attract a subscription fee. A test website revealing three subscription plans have surfaced online.

Alleged screenshots of the website were shared by a user on Reddit. According to it, the company will offer three subscription plans - Gold, Daily and Platinum. The screenshots reads that JioCinema users will be able to watch “ all content, on any device, in the highest quality, on all JioCinema Premium plans."

Here’s a look at the rumoured subscription plans and the benefits they may offer

The Daily Delight: The plan will be a one-day plan and is said to be priced at ₹29. The Daily Delight plan will allow users to stream on two different devices simultaneously.

The Gold Standard: Likely to be priced at ₹299, the plan will have a validity of three months and will support two devices. It may be offered at an introductory price of ₹99.

Platinum Power: JioCinema Platinum Power plan will be a top-tier plan. It is priced at ₹599 and will offer benefits like ad-free streaming for 365 days. The plan will support up to four devices.

Recently, the OTT platform - owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18, signed up Rohit Sharma, captain of the men’s cricket India, as its brand ambassador. The cricketer will build on the OTT platform’s vision of making sports viewing synonymous with digital, the company said.

Sharma will work with the team at the OTT platform, collaborating on their vision that is focused on making sports viewing synonymous with digital through initiatives. He will take its digital-first proposition for all premium sports properties expanding the fan base, the company added.