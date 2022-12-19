JioCinema records 32mn viewers on the final day of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

JioCinema records 32mn viewers on the final day of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 20222 min read . 03:29 PM IST
- JioCinema marks a golden epoch for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as digital viewership for a major sporting event in India for the first time.
JioCinema marks a golden epoch for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as digital viewership for a major sporting event in India for the first time. On the final day of the competition, where Argentina won the FIFA World Cup Trophy for the first time since 1986, a record-breaking 32 million viewers has been recorded by JioCinema. India was one of the nations with the highest digital audience for the FIFA World Cup with over 110 million viewers. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 captivated India's eye with a whopping 40 billion minutes of watch time being registered across Sports18 and JioCinema, which remained the No. 1 downloaded free app on iOS and Android throughout the tournament.
JioCinema said it enhanced viewers’ live experience with a never-seen-before Hype Mode, empowering fans with unique offerings at their fingertips during a live match. It included a multi-cam view of the match, trivia and stats in real-time, and a Time Wheel that allows viewers to relive an unforgettable moment. Widespread availability on several OEM and CTV platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others, contributed to the event's strong digital engagement. JioCinema allowed CTV viewers to experience the most renowned football competition in UHD 4K for the first time.
“We promised to give consumers easy access to the world-class presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and on the back of that, the tournament became the most-watched global sports event on digital where India has not participated," said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “This demonstrates the power of digital and the preference viewers and fans have shown to consume their favourite events, which will now see Paris Saint-Germain teammates and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and FIFA World Cup and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi join forces in the Ligue1."
An AllStar squad of World Cup heroes, including Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Gilberto Silva, and Sol Campbell, graced the JioCinema and Sports18 studios for the fans' entertainment. Over 50 brands across ecommerce, banking, financial services, auto, fashion, hospitality and fintech leveraged the quadrennial showpiece’s potential to reach their audience, said JioCinema in a statement.
