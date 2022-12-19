JioCinema records 32mn viewers on the final day of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

JioCinema marks a golden epoch for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as digital viewership for a major sporting event in India for the first time. On the final day of the competition, where Argentina won the FIFA World Cup Trophy for the first time since 1986, a record-breaking 32 million viewers has been recorded by JioCinema. India was one of the nations with the highest digital audience for the FIFA World Cup with over 110 million viewers. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 captivated India's eye with a whopping 40 billion minutes of watch time being registered across Sports18 and JioCinema, which remained the No. 1 downloaded free app on iOS and Android throughout the tournament.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}