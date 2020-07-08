Subscribe
Home >News >India >JioFiber ties up with Hollywood's Lionsgate, Hunger Games, La La Land on offer
With spread of smartphones and 4G services, customers have taken up to online streaming content in a big way. Photo: Mint

JioFiber ties up with Hollywood's Lionsgate, Hunger Games, La La Land on offer

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The association will give JioFiber customers access to Lionsgate Play’s movie line-up on JioTV+
  • Last month, American video streaming service Amazon Prime Video too had announced a collaboration with Reliance Jio

NEW DELHI: Betting on viewership on large screens in the world’s biggest market for movies, Hollywood studio Lionsgate has tied up for an with alliance with Reliance Jio to bring its streaming service to JioFiber customers. The association will give JioFiber customers access to Lionsgate Play’s movie line-up on JioTV+.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, Indian audiences are consuming more and more premium quality content including Hollywood movies on large TV and desktop screens.

The partnership between Lionsgate and Jio enables audiences to view a slate of horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller and documentary films including titles like The Hunger Games franchise, John Wick series, Knives Out, La La Land, The Twilight Saga and others, in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

“This alliance with JioFiber is our first major step amongst several such initiatives to come in taking content on large screens within comforts of consumers’ home," Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, said in a statement.

Last month, American video streaming service Amazon Prime Video too had announced a collaboration with Reliance Jio to provide JioFiber subscribers access to its content. Jio will offer one year of Prime membership worth 999 to JioFiber customers on Gold and above broadband plans, at no extra cost.

