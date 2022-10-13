JioMart and SMART Stores announce biggest Indian festival sale4 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 07:42 PM IST
- Reliance Retail’s JioMart and SMART Stores announced the biggest Indian festival sale with rapid expansion into several new categories
Reliance Retail’s JioMart and SMART Stores today announced the rollout of the ‘Bestival Sale’, one of India’s largest omnichannel Diwali fiestas from the 14th to 24th of October, marking the e-marketplace’s rapid expansion into several new categories including fashion & lifestyle, consumer electronics, home & kitchen. The sale will be live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as 3000+ SMART Stores, which include SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore, and SMART Point, across the country.