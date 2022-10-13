JioMart and SMART Stores announce biggest Indian festival sale

“The powerful combination of 3000+ SMART Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the Bestival Sale. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in Retail. I am sure, families will love the choice of buying groceries both in-store and on the app this season," said Damodar Mall, CEO, of Grocery Reliance Retail.