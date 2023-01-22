JioMart sees jump in orders via WhatsApp1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:53 PM IST
JioMart did well during the three months ended 31 December; demand from tier two and beyond towns grew faster when compared to the metros.
NEW DELHI: JioMart the online commerce play of Reliance Retail registered a jump in quarterly orders via WhatsApp apart from an uptick in active customer base, top executives at the company said.
