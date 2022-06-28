Jio Set-top Box users to get extra storage space. How to avail this

Jio and the cloud storage provider DigiBoxx join hands to improve the JioPhotos feature on the Jio Set Top Box. Jio's Set-top Box customers now have access to additional storage space with DigiBoxx, making it an alternative to Google Photos for them and a way to store their memories digitally.
Jio and the cloud storage provider DigiBoxx join hands to improve the JioPhotos feature on the Jio Set Top Box. Jio's Set-top Box customers now have access to additional storage space with DigiBoxx, making it an alternative to Google Photos for them and a way to store their memories digitally. This joint partnership will rapidly reach a vast consumer base and to keep all images and memories in one location, JioPhotos users can now add a DigiBoxx storage account by signing in via their Jio Photos app.
Customers can now register for DigiBoxx through the Jio Photos app and receive an additional 10GB of storage space, in addition to the 20GB of space that is currently available. By signing in, registered users can save files in many formats in one location, upload and instantly share photographs and videos from a smartphone, and create secure folders. Subscribers of Jio can manage all their photos and videos on the Jio Set-top Box without interruption by turning on auto-sync and storing their personal data.
Subscribers of the Jio Set-top Box can now upload and access all their photographs and videos by linking their DigiBoxx accounts to the JioPhotos app, which is included on every Jio Set-top Box. Jio customers can view all of their content on the Jio Set-top Box that has been posted on social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram as well as in multiple cloud storage like Google Photos and JioCloud as per the announcement has been made after the collaboration. Users can manage and view their content chronologically or geographically, and some photographs and videos are categorised using facial recognition and registered users can access their photographs and videos in their DigiBoxx account through easy and separate categories for an easy viewing experience when they link their DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app.
“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Jio Platforms," said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx™. “This alliance will help us bring our proprietary technology offering to a new set of digitally active consumers. We firmly believe we have a game changing service and platform, which nobody can match or compete with, considering the storage space we provide. With integration, Jio users will greatly benefit from this integration and DigiBoxx is honoured to be a partner of choice with the biggest and fastest growing digital business in the country. This is more than an integration of APIs but a meeting of minds that has brought Jio and DigiBoxx together with a common vision to transform cloud storage and usage in India."
“We are pleased to have DigiBoxx, a made-in-India storage platform, join us on this journey as we believe their offerings are secure, fast, intuitive, and world class. This integration would deliver an unparalleled user experience for all Jio users who are looking for extra storage solutions and now it’s easily accessible," said Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Ltd.
JioPhotos is a mobile app that allows registered users to manage and view all of your photographs, videos, and movies on their TV connected with Jio Set Up Box. DigiBoxx is an Indian cloud storage and digital asset management system that allows users to store files in the secure cloud storage system and access files stored in their cloud storage with DigiBoxx.
