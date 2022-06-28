Jio Set-top Box users to get extra storage space. How to avail this

Subscribers of the Jio Set-top Box can now upload and access all their photographs and videos by linking their DigiBoxx accounts to the JioPhotos app, which is included on every Jio Set-top Box. Jio customers can view all of their content on the Jio Set-top Box that has been posted on social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram as well as in multiple cloud storage like Google Photos and JioCloud as per the announcement has been made after the collaboration. Users can manage and view their content chronologically or geographically, and some photographs and videos are categorised using facial recognition and registered users can access their photographs and videos in their DigiBoxx account through easy and separate categories for an easy viewing experience when they link their DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app.

