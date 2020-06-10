NEW DELHI: JioSaavn, the audio streaming app owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, will now host content from American podcast service Spreaker owned by technology company Voxnest.

The integration will give podcasters on Spreaker the opportunity to get discovered by a new audience and South Asian listeners on JioSaavn will now have access to a plethora of global podcast content.

“The momentum for podcasting is building quickly in India, and this strategic partnership helps us make global content easily available to Indian audiences," Ishani Dasgupta, podcast partnerships lead at JioSaavn, said in a statement. “Podcasts are powerful and rapidly gaining traction in the Indian market, and by joining forces with Spreaker, we’re creating a global exchange that could help with the flow of new thought, ideas and information from different cultural communities."

Spreaker, whose listener base lies primarily in the United States, Europe and South America – will now have the chance to be part of the nascent stage of podcasting in India. Its offerings include Irish comedy podcast Those Conspiracy Guys that discusses genres of conspiracy theories, The Slang Podcast, an exploration of British slang for English learners and Little Did I Know, a musical, among others.

While music is at the forefront of audio streaming in India, professional services network PricewaterhouseCoopers and Interactive Advertising Bureau reported a 58% spike in Indian podcast listeners compared to the previous year at the end of 2018. India’s growing interest in podcasting was confirmed in Voxnest’s State of the Podcast Universe Report at the end of 2019, revealing that India is also one of the top 10 fastest growing countries for podcast content creation.

“We’re thrilled for what a partnership with JioSaavn means," Tonia Maffeo, head of marketing at Voxnest said in a statement. “They’ve been leading the charge of educating Indian listeners about podcasting, and we’re happy to be a part of building on that conversation by bringing even more valuable podcast content to the table."

According to a report by Kantar and audience measurement and analytics company VTION, Gaana, the streaming service owned by Times Internet Ltd, dominated the audio streaming market in India with a 30% share, followed by JioSaavn (24%), Wynk Music (15%), Spotify (15%), Google Play Music (10%), and others (7%).

