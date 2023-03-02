Jishnu Barua becomes new chairperson of power regulator CERC
CERC’s functions include regulating tariff of generating companies owned or controlled by central government, regulating tariff of other generating companies having a composite scheme for generation and sale of electricity in more than one state, to regulate the inter-state transmission of electricity and to determine tariff for such transmission of electricity
New Delhi: Jishnu Barua has become the new chairperson of power regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). Barua has been appointed chairperson of the CERC effective on 27 February 2023.
