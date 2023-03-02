Jishnu Barua becomes new chairperson of power regulator CERC.

New Delhi: Jishnu Barua has become the new chairperson of power regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). Barua has been appointed chairperson of the CERC effective on 27 February 2023.

“Union Minister for Power R K Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jishnu Barua, chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), in New Delhi today," the power ministry said in a statement.

Barua was chief secretary of Assam from October 2020 to August 2022. Prior to this, was the additional chief secretary to Assam looking after various state government departments from August 2017 to October 2020.

Post retirement, he held the charge of Chairperson of Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. Barua holds M. Phil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies, PG (History) Degree and Graduation (Philosphy) degree.

During the interaction with the new CERC chairperson, R K Singh praised the good work done by Baura during his stint as chairperson of the Assam Power Distribution Company.

He said India’s current capacity is enough to cater to electricity demand. However, since the economy is growing at close to 7% and the electricity demand at 10%, therefore the power system needs to ready to cater to this increasing demand for the next decade or so.

The minister said that with ease of doing business and transparency, the investments in the power sector has been growing. He however said that there was need to keep working towards ensuring a enabling investment climate in the sector.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar said that India needs a forward-looking and progressive Central Regulator with large-scale integration of renewable energy and Green Hydrogen expected in near future.

He also added that the new chairperson will have a greater responsibility as chairperson of the forum of regulators, where State Electricity Regulatory Commissions are represented, to ensure that power utilities and distribution companies remain financially sound.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) had been established by the government under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions Act, 1998.

CERC is the Central Commission for the purposes of the Electricity Act, 2003, which has repealed the ERC Act, 1998.

The commission consists of a chairperson and four other members, including Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, who is the ex-officio member of the commission.

Major functions of CERC under the Act are, inter-alia, to regulate the tariff of generating companies owned or controlled by the central government, to regulate the tariff of other generating companies having a composite scheme for generation and sale of electricity in more than one state, to regulate the inter-state transmission of electricity and to determine tariff for such transmission of electricity, etc.

Under the Act, CERC shall also advise the central government on formulation of national electricity policy and tariff policy; promotion of competition, efficiency and economy in activities of electricity industry; promotion of investment in electricity industry; and any other matter referred to the central commission by the government.