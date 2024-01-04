NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad has expressed regret on his "non-vegetarian" comment on Lord Ram. “I express regret. I did not want to hurt anyone's sentiments," he said.

Earlier today, Awhad sparked controversy over his recent statement on Lord Ram. He claimed that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian due to the lack of vegetarian food in the forest during his exile.

His statements came during an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi. He said, "Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)?..."

He added, “We don’t read history and forget everything in politics. Ram is ours. Of us Bahujans. Who used to hunt to eat… Ram was never a vegetarian. How can a man who lived in the jungle for 14 years remain a vegetarian."

Soon after his statement, BJP leaders reacted and called for action against Jitendra Awhad. Arun Yadav who is BJP Harayana State Head Social Media posted the video of Awhad and demanded the Maharashtra government to immediately arrest him.

Another BJP leader Ram Kadam took to X and slammed the Udhav Thackeray faction and said that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive today, he would have spoken harshly on editorial Saamna, the mouthpiece of UBT Sena about Jitendra Awhad.

He said, "If late Balasaheb were alive today. So today's Saamna newspaper would have spoken harshly to those who called Lord Ram a non-vegetarian... would have made sharp attacks... would have attacked them... But.. what is the reality today.. They don't care.. they are as cold as ice. But when the turn of elections comes, they will talk about Hindutva by gathering false power. The reality is this... no one cares about Hindus or Marathi people... I have no affection for anyone.

Additionally, Kadam has filed a complaint to register FIR against NCP -Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad for his statement about Lord Ram being a "non-vegetarian"

“Their mindset is to hurt the sentiments of the Ram bhakts. They can't make fun of the Hindu religion to gather votes. The fact that Ram mandir has been built has not gown down well with the 'ghamandi' alliance," he told ANI. Earlier on This comes a day after BJP MLA Ram Kadam urged the Maharashtra government for a one-day ban on alcohol and meat on the Ayodhya consecration ceremony day on January 22.

