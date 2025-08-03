Jitendra Awhad sparks row, says 'Sanatan Dharma ruined India'; BJP MP Medha Kulkarni, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC hit back

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Sunday sparked a fresh controversy after he stated that ‘Sanatan Dharma has ruined India’.

The NCP-SP leader made the comment after all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts were acquitted by a special NIA court.

Several political leaders including BJP MP Medha Kulkarni, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC, among others hit back at the leader from Maharashtra.

What did Jitendra Awhad say? Speaking to reporters, Awhad said,"Sanatan Dharma has ruined India. There was never any religion called Sanatan Dharma. We are followers of Hindu Dharma. It was this so-called Sanatan Dharma that denied our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj his coronation. This Sanatan Dharma defamed our Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The followers of this Sanatan Dharma tried to assassinate Jyotirao Phule."

“The followers of this Sanatan Dharma tried to assassinate Jyotirao Phule. They threw cow dung and filth at Savitribai Phule. This very Sanatan Dharma conspired to kill Shahu Maharaj. It did not even allow Dr BR Ambedkar to drink water or attend school. It was Babasaheb Ambedkar who finally rose against Sanatan Dharma, burned the Manusmriti, and rejected its oppressive traditions,” ANI quoted the NCP-SCP MLA as saying.



'Shows you his lack of education' “It has become a trend for the Opposition to criticise Sanatan Dharma... His saying that Sanatan Dharma is a perverted ideology distinct from Hindu Dharma shows you his lack of education, and he is responsible for caste oppression and social exclusion by making such preposterous comments,” Shaina NC told reporters.

‘Not acceptable to me’ Apart from Shaina NC, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai also hit back at Awhad's comments.

“What Jitendra Awhad said is not acceptable to me. Sanatan Dharma is a distinct ideology that advocates for harmony and tolerance... What he said is totally wrong,” said Desai.

‘Incomplete study of scriptures’ BJP leader Ram Kadam said that Jitendra Awhad's comments are based on the MLA's “incomplete study of the scriptures.”

“The statement by the leader of Sharad Pawar's faction is based on an incomplete study of the scriptures... Are you defaming Sanatan Dharma?... Will you now do this for your politics?... It is unfortunate that he (Jitendra Awhad) is making such statements solely for the politics of appeasement,” said the BJP leader.