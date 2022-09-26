Jitendra Singh announces ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign to showcase breakthroughs in CSIR Labs

Jitendra Singh announces ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign to showcase breakthroughs in CSIR Labs2 min read . 07:48 PM IST
- The minister said that the legacy of CSIR is built on the cumulative contribution of its national laboratories and institutes
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday announced ‘One Week One Lab’ theme-based campaign to showcase the technological breakthroughs and innovations in CSIR laboratories/institutes across the country on Monday.
Addressing the first CSIR Leadership Meet, the minister said that the legacy of CSIR is built on the cumulative contribution of its national laboratories and institutes. “Each laboratory of CSIR is unique and specializing in as diverse areas as genomics to geology, material technology and food to fuel."
Singh added that the laboratories came together during the COVID pandemic last year. They developed several technologies that helped India's fight against COVID. “CSIR breakthroughs in areas like Drone, Heliborne technology, state of the art Sewage cleaning machines, Aroma Mission has opened up huge opportunities for developing meaningful and equal stake partnership among Research, Academia and Industry."
The minister said that the state-of-the-art Heli-borne survey technology with cooperation from Jal Shakti Ministry was applied last year in States of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana. “This could play an important role in positively contributing to Prime Minister’s vision and mission of “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal". Similarly, the mechanized sewage cleaning system developed by CSIR for wider dissemination will help in achieving the target of Swachh Bharat Mission."
Singh called upon a pool of over 4,500 CSIR scientists to reorient and revitalize the organization to emerge as Global Centres of Innovations in the Amrit Kaal. “They must focus on emerging innovations in areas like Hydrogen in the energy transition, Carbon capture and storage, accessible solar power, plastic recycling and cheap energy storage."
He asked CSIR and all the science departments to explore S&T innovations which are needed in the next ten years to make India a frontline state in technological achievements and innovations, globally. “We should not restrict our ambition to be the best in India but be the best in the world as India is blessed with the demographic dividend of youth and they can take up any challenge with the right training and motivation".
