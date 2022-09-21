Jitendra Singh asks CEOs of US firms to avail enabling business milieu in India

Singh, as the head of Joint Ministerial Indian delegation, arrived at New York on Tuesday evening and proceeded to Washington on the first leg of his five-day visit to the US. He will participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum scheduled from 21-23 September in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Union Minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday called upon the CEOs of American companies to engage in joint venture opportunities with India in the wake of pro-business reforms in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union Minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday called upon the CEOs of American companies to engage in joint venture opportunities with India in the wake of pro-business reforms in the country.
Singh interacted with representatives of 30 companies at the US Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington and encouraged them to avail of enabling business milieu created in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Singh interacted with representatives of 30 companies at the US Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington and encouraged them to avail of enabling business milieu created in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apart from business leaders, representatives from USG/Space, DC Government, NASA, American Think Tanks, and Federal Representatives took part in the roundtable in areas associated with Geospatial, Space, Earth & Ocean Science, Pharma and Biotech Sectors, organized by US-India Business Council (USIBC).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from business leaders, representatives from USG/Space, DC Government, NASA, American Think Tanks, and Federal Representatives took part in the roundtable in areas associated with Geospatial, Space, Earth & Ocean Science, Pharma and Biotech Sectors, organized by US-India Business Council (USIBC).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh, as the head of Joint Ministerial Indian delegation, arrived at New York on Tuesday evening and proceeded to Washington on the first leg of his five-day visit to the US. He will participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum scheduled from 21-23 September in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Singh, as the head of Joint Ministerial Indian delegation, arrived at New York on Tuesday evening and proceeded to Washington on the first leg of his five-day visit to the US. He will participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum scheduled from 21-23 September in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Addressing the business leaders, Singh said that India and America have a very successful cooperation in space science and exploration. ISRO and NASA are working together to launch a joint radar satellite for Earth observation named NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar).
Addressing the business leaders, Singh said that India and America have a very successful cooperation in space science and exploration. ISRO and NASA are working together to launch a joint radar satellite for Earth observation named NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar).
The NISAR mission will collect data vital to tackling the climate crisis. “ISRO has been getting deep space network antenna support from NASA in its missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and Chandrayaan-2 mission and will continue availing support for our Chandrayaan-3 mission. Given the space reforms in India in place, the country is looking forward to engaging with private sectors for fabrication, manufacturing, and joint development of space system and infrastructure," the minister added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The NISAR mission will collect data vital to tackling the climate crisis. “ISRO has been getting deep space network antenna support from NASA in its missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and Chandrayaan-2 mission and will continue availing support for our Chandrayaan-3 mission. Given the space reforms in India in place, the country is looking forward to engaging with private sectors for fabrication, manufacturing, and joint development of space system and infrastructure," the minister added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh said that the recent policy reforms provide opportunities to work with academia, industry, and other stakeholders to create a vibrant and dynamical data-driven digital economy. “Apart from NISAR Earth observation satellite, both the sides could expand cooperation in jointly developed geo-stational data sets used for weather forecasting, ground referencing, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) information."
Singh said that the recent policy reforms provide opportunities to work with academia, industry, and other stakeholders to create a vibrant and dynamical data-driven digital economy. “Apart from NISAR Earth observation satellite, both the sides could expand cooperation in jointly developed geo-stational data sets used for weather forecasting, ground referencing, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) information."
The minister said that combined scientific and technical skills and satellite data are being used to enhance observations of the earth. “Realizing the importance of Arabian Sea, scientific teams from India and the USA have come together to define a collaborative India-USA program called EKAMSAT, where the scientific teams will engage in joint scientific collaboration in the open waters of the sea using research vessels from India and USA for better prediction of monsoons, cyclones, and severe weather systems."
The minister said that combined scientific and technical skills and satellite data are being used to enhance observations of the earth. “Realizing the importance of Arabian Sea, scientific teams from India and the USA have come together to define a collaborative India-USA program called EKAMSAT, where the scientific teams will engage in joint scientific collaboration in the open waters of the sea using research vessels from India and USA for better prediction of monsoons, cyclones, and severe weather systems."
On the aspects of Clean Energy Technologies, Singh said that U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Government of India signed an agreement in 2021 to establish the Joint Clean Energy Research and Development Center (JCERDC) to promote clean energy innovation by teams of scientists and engineers from India and the United States in Public- Private consortia modes and identified areas of mutual interest such as - Clean Coal Technologies, Advanced Supercritical Carbon dioxide (SCO2) cycle and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the aspects of Clean Energy Technologies, Singh said that U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Government of India signed an agreement in 2021 to establish the Joint Clean Energy Research and Development Center (JCERDC) to promote clean energy innovation by teams of scientists and engineers from India and the United States in Public- Private consortia modes and identified areas of mutual interest such as - Clean Coal Technologies, Advanced Supercritical Carbon dioxide (SCO2) cycle and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS).