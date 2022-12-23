Jitendra Singh calls upon CII to promote startups in Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday urged CII to come forward in a big way to promote start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir to provide gainful employment to youth.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday urged CII to come forward in a big way to promote start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir to provide gainful employment to youth.
Speaking with the J&K Chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry, the minister said that Jammu and Kashmir had huge unexplored potential of Agri-tech start-ups as the geography and climatic conditions here favour the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. “The success of Aroma Mission or ‘Purple Revolution’ bears testimony to win-win proposition for both farmers and youth entrepreneurs."
Speaking with the J&K Chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry, the minister said that Jammu and Kashmir had huge unexplored potential of Agri-tech start-ups as the geography and climatic conditions here favour the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. “The success of Aroma Mission or ‘Purple Revolution’ bears testimony to win-win proposition for both farmers and youth entrepreneurs."
Singh added that the real stakeholders from all walks of life should come out with an open mind for overall development of the UT. “Prime Minister Modi last year, while meeting the political representatives from J&K called for removing Dilli ki Doori (the distance from Delhi) as wells as Dil ki Doori (the distance from the heart)."
Singh added that the real stakeholders from all walks of life should come out with an open mind for overall development of the UT. “Prime Minister Modi last year, while meeting the political representatives from J&K called for removing Dilli ki Doori (the distance from Delhi) as wells as Dil ki Doori (the distance from the heart)."
He said that after Modi took oath for the second term, ‘Mission J&K’ was strongly emphasized, of which one of the important steps taken has been the extensive public outreach program involving union ministers, apart from several important developmental projects and new investments bestowed on the newly created UT.
He said that after Modi took oath for the second term, ‘Mission J&K’ was strongly emphasized, of which one of the important steps taken has been the extensive public outreach program involving union ministers, apart from several important developmental projects and new investments bestowed on the newly created UT.
The minister added that help from departments of Department of Biotechnology, CSIR, Department of Atomic Energy for successful ventures of Agri-tech Start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir is promised. “Apart from Aroma Mission, Biotech KISAN Hub has rejuvenated 40 orchards till date under rejuvenation of apple orchards, where a very innovative methodology has been used to transform the old and non-productive orchards into more productive ones."
The minister added that help from departments of Department of Biotechnology, CSIR, Department of Atomic Energy for successful ventures of Agri-tech Start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir is promised. “Apart from Aroma Mission, Biotech KISAN Hub has rejuvenated 40 orchards till date under rejuvenation of apple orchards, where a very innovative methodology has been used to transform the old and non-productive orchards into more productive ones."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.