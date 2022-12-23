Jitendra Singh calls upon CII to promote startups in Jammu and Kashmir

The minister added that help from departments of Department of Biotechnology, CSIR, Department of Atomic Energy for successful ventures of Agri-tech Start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir is promised. “Apart from Aroma Mission, Biotech KISAN Hub has rejuvenated 40 orchards till date under rejuvenation of apple orchards, where a very innovative methodology has been used to transform the old and non-productive orchards into more productive ones."