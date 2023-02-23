Jitendra Singh chairs meeting to review preparations for Science-20 meetings
The Department of Personnel and Training will host the first anti-corruption working group meeting (ACWG) from 1-3 March. As a part of India’s G20 presidency, there will be a series of nearly 40 meetings and side events back-to-back during this duration.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations for science-20 meetings of the ensuing G-20 Summit.
