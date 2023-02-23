Jitendra Singh chairs meeting to review preparations for Science-20 meetings

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations for science-20 meetings of the ensuing G-20 Summit.

“The meeting was attended by Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood and Secretaries of all the six Science Ministries and Departments, including Science and Technology, Biotechnology, CSIR, Earth Sciences, Space and Atomic Energy," the ministry of science and technology said.

The Department of Personnel and Training will host the first anti-corruption working group meeting (ACWG) from 1-3 March. As a part of India’s G20 presidency, there will be a series of nearly 40 meetings and side events back-to-back during this duration.

“Apart from preparations for the G-20 science meetings, the meeting also reviewed Science Awards, creation of a new communication structure after the winding up of Vigyan Prasar and Sankalp Meetings," the ministry added.

After the meeting, the minister said that all the six Science Ministries and Departments have finalised agenda for the upcoming G20 summit meetings.

Singh added that apart from S-20 Summit and Side meetings, another important event assigned to DST is Research Innovation Initiated Gathering (RIIG) with side events.

The Science-20 Summit meeting will be held in Coimbatore from 21-22 July, with the theme of “Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Growth".

“The Sub-theme/ topics for RIIG gathering will be Materials for Sustainable Energy (CSIR), Scientific Challenges and Opportunities towards Achieving a Sustainable Blue Economy (MoES), Bio-resource/ Biodiversity and Bio-economy (DBT) and Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition (SERB)," he added.